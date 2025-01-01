Windows Theme Over Linux
Winux is a super secure Linux operating system that is completely inspired by Microsoft Windows, but does not require any special hardware requirements and can be installed on any device. With Winux you can maintain your workflow or games without worrying about having to relearn computing.
Familiar for Microsoft Windows users
Winux is the only system that has built-in the tools most used by Windows users. The Edge browser, Onedrive, Teams, PowerShell, .exe and .msi compatibility through Wine Staging, Android application compatibility through Cyber PowerTools, Active Directory compatibility and much more!
Windows-like Experience
Users who like the Windows 10 designer will be able to select it normally in the Control Panel themes.
With the default Windows 11 Theme, faithful to the smallest detail, your device will look modern and intuitive.
Through Cyber PowerTools you get several exclusive features inspired by Microsoft Windows 10 and 11.
User Experiences
”Winux transformed my experience with Linux, offering a familiar Windows-like interface effortlessly.”
”I love that Winux runs without the need for special hardware or complicated requirements.”
”Switching to Winux was a breeze; it’s lightweight, yet gives me all the Windows vibes.”
Experience Winux Today
Discover a seamless Linux experience with Windows-inspired themes and tools, all without the hassle of high system requirements.